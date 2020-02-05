BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Express by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,815 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $131.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. American Express has a twelve month low of $103.41 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

