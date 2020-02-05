BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 971 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,719,000 after purchasing an additional 560,098 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after purchasing an additional 311,401 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17,911.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 309,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 443,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,875,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,684,000.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $182.95 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.19 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

