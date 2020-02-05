Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) by 642.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,042,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,023,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,035 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 228,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the period.

ECH opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average of $35.16. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

