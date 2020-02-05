BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,624,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $186,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American International Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,652,000 after purchasing an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,528,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,162,000 after buying an additional 44,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,319,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after buying an additional 137,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

