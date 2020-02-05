MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) is Bayview Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Bayview Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,873,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,200 shares during the period. MGIC Investment comprises about 18.5% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of MGIC Investment worth $54,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,441,000 after acquiring an additional 579,598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,967,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 221,505 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 566,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 51,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Patrick Sinks sold 133,213 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,870,310.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,686,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,674,219.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 309,444 shares of company stock worth $4,363,904. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTG stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.