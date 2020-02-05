BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $8.14 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,856 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.94. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

