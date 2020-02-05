BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 95,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 129,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO opened at $325.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.17 and a 200 day moving average of $301.46. The company has a market capitalization of $125.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

