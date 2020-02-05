Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 179.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,590 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 19.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge cut shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

