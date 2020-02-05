BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $11.34 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 112,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of KO opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $250.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $59.08.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

