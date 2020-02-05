Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) is Bayview Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Bayview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775,000 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 1.3% of Bayview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bayview Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 27,010 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 91,371 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 500,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,574 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $201,498.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,962,713.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Ann Gero bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL stock opened at $5.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $792.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. Equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

