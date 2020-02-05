BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 11,338 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

