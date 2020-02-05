Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.20.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $175.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $179.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

