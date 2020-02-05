Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

