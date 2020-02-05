BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Booking by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in Booking by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,864.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,011.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,964.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,640.54 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

