BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Charter Equity lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

TXN opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 626,867 shares of company stock valued at $79,480,768 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

