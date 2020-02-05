BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Metlife by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Metlife by 5.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Metlife by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group upped their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MET opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.