BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,515 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

