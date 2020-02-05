BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Buys 1,350 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 91,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $89.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.88 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

