TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

