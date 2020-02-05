Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,076 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $149.09 and a one year high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

