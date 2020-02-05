BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 0.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $175.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.