Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Reduced by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 727,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,115 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.