BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $16,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

