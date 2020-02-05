Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 400 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $283.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $247.04 and a 12-month high of $293.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.