BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $51.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $51,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

EFA opened at $68.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.62. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

