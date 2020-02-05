Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after buying an additional 79,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,039,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,177,000 after purchasing an additional 434,570 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

