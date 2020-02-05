Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APTV opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

