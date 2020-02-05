Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $60.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

