Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,750 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 60,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 29,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 324,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

