Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $196.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.44. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $214.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

