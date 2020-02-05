Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,157 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,862,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,775,000 after purchasing an additional 121,381 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $36.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

