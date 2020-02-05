Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $330,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 951.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $212.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $154.02 and a 1-year high of $213.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.31, for a total transaction of $300,359.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $5,607,833.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

