Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 23.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Waters by 35.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.88 and its 200 day moving average is $221.24.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,207,164.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,769 shares of company stock worth $8,385,820 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

