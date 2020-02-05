Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,539 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,312 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,640. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $123.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.77. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

