Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,312 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,134 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 404.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. 36.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

