Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Verisign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.10 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.98.
About Verisign
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.
