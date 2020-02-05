Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Verisign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Verisign by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisign by 92.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $214.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.39. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.10 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.98.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

