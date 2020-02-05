Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 84.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

NYSE ADM opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.