Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.03 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,253,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,240,000 after purchasing an additional 57,775 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $365,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.88.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of -264.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.28. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

