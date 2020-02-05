McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of McKesson by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 3,569.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,075,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.78.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

