Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 3,218 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.15% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

