Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $342.75 on Wednesday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.47 and a 200 day moving average of $312.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.31.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

