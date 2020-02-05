Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 63,594 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,594 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC stock opened at $47.26 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.