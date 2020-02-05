Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $7.38 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Lam Research by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura increased their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,289,019. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $325.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $326.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.