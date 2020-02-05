Bank Hapoalim BM Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.61.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $192.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.63. The company has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

