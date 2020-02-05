Bank Hapoalim BM Invests $345,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after purchasing an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,341,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,552,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6,670.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,332,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,748.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 877,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 871,222 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.42 and a 1 year high of $138.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day moving average of $130.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

