Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 27,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,099 shares of company stock valued at $15,523,034. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $574.07 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $590.43 and a 200 day moving average of $550.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.62.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

