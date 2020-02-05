Bank Hapoalim BM Cuts Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bank Hapoalim BM trimmed its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Metlife were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Metlife by 56.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 28.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Metlife by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in Metlife in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Metlife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock opened at $50.20 on Wednesday. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

