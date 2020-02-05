Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s 4th Largest Position

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286,279 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,092 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises 4.4% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.17% of Mcdonald’s worth $254,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $214.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

