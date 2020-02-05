Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a report published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $175.21 on Friday. Honeywell International has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

