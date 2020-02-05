Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 190,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

